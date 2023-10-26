Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) has gone up by 1.80% for the week, with a -14.05% drop in the past month and a -27.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.09% for AY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for AY stock, with a simple moving average of -28.30% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ: AY) is above average at 143.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) is $25.50, which is $8.44 above the current market price. The public float for AY is 66.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AY on October 26, 2023 was 653.90K shares.

AY) stock’s latest price update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ: AY)’s stock price has increased by 2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 17.20. However, the company has seen a 1.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is a renewable energy company with a geographically diversified portfolio and a strong dividend. The company’s business model focuses on renewable energy projects, efficient natural gas plants, transmission networks, and water distribution assets. Atlantica’s corporate strategy prioritizes debt management, cautious investment, and maintaining a geographically diversified portfolio.

Analysts’ Opinion of AY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AY stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for AY by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AY in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $31 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AY Trading at -13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AY rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.66. In addition, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc saw -32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.61 for the present operating margin

+38.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.08. Equity return is now at value 0.97, with 0.17 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY), the company’s capital structure generated 352.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.88. Total debt to assets is 61.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 330.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.