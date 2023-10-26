Assessing the Risk and Potential of Verra Mobility Corp’s (VRRM) Stock

In the past week, VRRM stock has gone down by -1.63%, with a monthly gain of 7.05% and a quarterly plunge of -0.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Verra Mobility Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for VRRM’s stock, with a 10.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) is 40.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) is $23.67, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for VRRM is 165.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% of that float. On October 26, 2023, VRRM’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

VRRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) has dropped by -0.65 compared to previous close of 20.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-22 that What does getting a speed camera ticket, having your car towed and being harassed by debt collectors all have in common? Yes, they are miserable experiences that you hate to encounter.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRRM Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.51. In addition, Verra Mobility Corp saw 43.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from Conti Craig C, who sale 37,780 shares at the price of $19.14 back on Aug 17. After this action, Conti Craig C now owns 27,906 shares of Verra Mobility Corp, valued at $723,196 using the latest closing price.

Lalla Steve, the EVP Commercial Services of Verra Mobility Corp, sale 48,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Lalla Steve is holding 4,697 shares at $834,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corp stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 21.56, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.