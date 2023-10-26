ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASPI is $3.00, which is $2.0 above than the current price. The public float for ASPI is 7.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPI on October 26, 2023 was 214.54K shares.

ASPI stock's latest price update

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI)’s stock price has plunge by -9.13relation to previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-04-06 that The basic materials sector is the backbone of any economy because almost every industry needs basic materials for their operations.

ASPI’s Market Performance

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has seen a -8.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.00% gain in the past month and a 11.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.03% for ASPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.30% for ASPI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.19% for the last 200 days.

ASPI Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPI fell by -8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0216. In addition, ASP Isotopes Inc saw -36.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPI starting from Moore Duncan, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 29. After this action, Moore Duncan now owns 550,000 shares of ASP Isotopes Inc, valued at $49,990 using the latest closing price.

Moore Duncan, the Director of ASP Isotopes Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Moore Duncan is holding 450,000 shares at $6,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPI

The total capital return value is set at -58.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.84. Equity return is now at value -127.11, with -98.01 for asset returns.

Based on ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.73. Total debt to assets is 6.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.