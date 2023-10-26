Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPCR is $83.17, which is $15.56 above than the current price. The public float for GPCR is 34.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume of GPCR on October 26, 2023 was 837.44K shares.

GPCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) has dropped by -1.67 compared to previous close of 68.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) rises 9% on encouraging initial data from the early-stage study of its pipeline candidate, GSBR-1290, in healthy overweight or obese individuals.

GPCR’s Market Performance

GPCR’s stock has risen by 2.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 99.73% and a quarterly rise of 95.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.55% for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.20% for GPCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 113.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $90 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPCR Trading at 61.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +89.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR rose by +2.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.80. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR saw 160.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The total capital return value is set at -55.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.73.

Based on Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.