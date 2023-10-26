Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) is above average at 16.01x. The 36-month beta value for NOC is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOC is $500.30, which is $17.04 above than the current price. The public float for NOC is 150.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of NOC on October 26, 2023 was 814.61K shares.

NOC) stock’s latest price update

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 478.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that Space stocks are becoming more attractive by the day. As broader indices like the Standards and Practices (S&P) 500 decline, this opens up ripe opportunities for investors to scoop up shares of space stocks at a steep discount.

NOC’s Market Performance

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) has seen a -1.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.29% gain in the past month and a 8.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for NOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.60% for NOC’s stock, with a 6.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $555 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOC Trading at 9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $464.31. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corp. saw -11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from ROEDER ROSHAN S, who sale 1,007 shares at the price of $465.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, ROEDER ROSHAN S now owns 913 shares of Northrop Grumman Corp., valued at $468,255 using the latest closing price.

Caylor Mark A, the CVP & Pres, Mission Systems of Northrop Grumman Corp., sale 1,670 shares at $437.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Caylor Mark A is holding 14,570 shares at $731,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corp. stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 31.91, with 10.62 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.