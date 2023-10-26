Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN)

The 36-month beta value for MULN is also noteworthy at 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MULN is $5175.00, which is $4.82 above than the current price. The public float for MULN is 284.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.74% of that float. The average trading volume of MULN on October 26, 2023 was 57.56M shares.

The stock price of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has jumped by 35.50 compared to previous close of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that The EV landscape continues to take shape. That’s great for leading sector stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) that benefit from strong market share, growing sales, and established brand power.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN’s stock has risen by 32.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.58% and a quarterly drop of -68.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.33% for Mullen Automotive Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.45% for MULN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -98.26% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at -29.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.74%, as shares sank -21.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN rose by +29.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3830. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc saw -99.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc, sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93. Equity return is now at value -1009.76, with -438.06 for asset returns.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.