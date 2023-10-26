Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is above average at 79.98x. The 36-month beta value for MAT is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAT is $24.50, which is $6.02 above than the current price. The public float for MAT is 351.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on October 26, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has decreased by -8.13 when compared to last closing price of 20.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-26 that In the playful world of toys, Mattel wound up its engines and announced a 9% increase in its third-quarter 2023 net sales, reaching $1.92 billion, with Barbie being the star of the show, alongside Hot Wheels.

MAT’s Market Performance

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has experienced a -10.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.41% drop in the past month, and a -10.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for MAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.47% for MAT’s stock, with a -5.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAT Trading at -13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -11.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.68. In addition, Mattel, Inc. saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from BRADLEY RICHARD TODD, who sale 12,601 shares at the price of $21.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, BRADLEY RICHARD TODD now owns 12,729 shares of Mattel, Inc., valued at $269,283 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Yoon J., the SVP & Corporate Controller of Mattel, Inc., sale 7,608 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Hugh Yoon J. is holding 8,316 shares at $161,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel, Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 4.16, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel, Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.