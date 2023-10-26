Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE: JBT) is above average at 6.06x. The 36-month beta value for JBT is also noteworthy at 1.39.

The public float for JBT is 31.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of JBT on October 26, 2023 was 136.94K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

JBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE: JBT) has increased by 10.04 when compared to last closing price of 96.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that John Bean (JBT) reports a year-over-year improvement in Q3 earnings per share, courtesy of improved orders and cost-saving efforts.

JBT’s Market Performance

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) has experienced a 5.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.62% rise in the past month, and a -10.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for JBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.81% for JBT’s stock, with a -2.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JBT Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBT rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.09. In addition, John Bean Technologies Corp saw 15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBT starting from DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, who sale 300 shares at the price of $107.47 back on Apr 18. After this action, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY now owns 44,949 shares of John Bean Technologies Corp, valued at $32,241 using the latest closing price.

DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, the Director of John Bean Technologies Corp, sale 300 shares at $102.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY is holding 45,249 shares at $30,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.94 for the present operating margin

+28.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for John Bean Technologies Corp stands at +6.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 11.13, with 4.63 for asset returns.

Based on John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.43. Total debt to assets is 38.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.