Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is above average at 19.08x. The 36-month beta value for GFS is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GFS is $74.73, which is $23.14 above than the current price. The public float for GFS is 77.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.66% of that float. The average trading volume of GFS on October 26, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has decreased by -5.15 when compared to last closing price of 54.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-10 that Global Foundries could benefit from AI-driven demand for chips. Amgen has some weight-loss drugs in the pipeline that could boost the bottom line.

GFS’s Market Performance

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has experienced a -7.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.25% drop in the past month, and a -16.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for GFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.76% for GFS’s stock, with a -15.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFS Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.23. In addition, GlobalFoundries Inc saw -4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GlobalFoundries Inc stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 15.67, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Based on GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.37. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.