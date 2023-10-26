Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Coherent Corp (COHR)

The 36-month beta value for COHR is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COHR is $42.94, which is $12.48 above than the current price. The public float for COHR is 129.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. The average trading volume of COHR on October 26, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

COHR) stock’s latest price update

Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.87 compared to its previous closing price of 31.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, in a shareholder letter posted on Coherent’s website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations after market close on Monday, November 6. Coherent’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, November 7, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

COHR’s Market Performance

Coherent Corp (COHR) has experienced a -6.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.09% drop in the past month, and a -35.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for COHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.44% for COHR’s stock, with a -22.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COHR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for COHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COHR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COHR Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHR fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.14. In addition, Coherent Corp saw -13.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHR starting from Koeppen Christopher, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $32.71 back on Oct 02. After this action, Koeppen Christopher now owns 70,662 shares of Coherent Corp, valued at $65,420 using the latest closing price.

Koeppen Christopher, the Chief Innovation Officer of Coherent Corp, sale 4,863 shares at $33.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Koeppen Christopher is holding 72,662 shares at $162,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coherent Corp stands at -5.03. Equity return is now at value -4.47, with -2.41 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Coherent Corp (COHR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.