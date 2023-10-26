Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Barnes Group Inc. (B)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is above average at 24.83x. The 36-month beta value for B is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for B is $41.67, which is $11.06 above than the current price. The public float for B is 47.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of B on October 26, 2023 was 211.94K shares.

B) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has dropped by -0.97 compared to previous close of 30.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Investors with an interest in Manufacturing – General Industrial stocks have likely encountered both Barnes Group (B) and Nordson (NDSN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

B’s Market Performance

B’s stock has fallen by -7.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.46% and a quarterly drop of -27.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Barnes Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.48% for B’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.10% for the last 200 days.

B Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought B to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, B fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.90. In addition, Barnes Group Inc. saw -25.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at B starting from MANGUM MYLLE H, who purchase 46 shares at the price of $41.74 back on Jun 09. After this action, MANGUM MYLLE H now owns 26,230 shares of Barnes Group Inc., valued at $1,913 using the latest closing price.

Keating Neal J, the Director of Barnes Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $41.59 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Keating Neal J is holding 4,872 shares at $103,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for B

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.14 for the present operating margin

+33.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes Group Inc. stands at +1.07. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.68. Equity return is now at value 4.68, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Barnes Group Inc. (B), the company’s capital structure generated 44.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.77. Total debt to assets is 24.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Barnes Group Inc. (B) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.