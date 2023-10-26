An In-Depth Look at Veris Residential Inc’s (VRE) Stock Performance

The stock of Veris Residential Inc (VRE) has seen a -9.86% decrease in the past week, with a -12.25% drop in the past month, and a -19.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for VRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.25% for VRE’s stock, with a -12.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRE is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Veris Residential Inc (VRE) is $18.00, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for VRE is 85.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. On October 26, 2023, VRE’s average trading volume was 599.88K shares.

VRE) stock’s latest price update

Veris Residential Inc (NYSE: VRE)’s stock price has plunge by -5.71relation to previous closing price of 15.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Veris Residential (VRE) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.12 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.15 per share a year ago.

VRE Trading at -15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRE fell by -9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, Veris Residential Inc saw -8.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRE starting from KATZ A. AKIVA, who sale 10,607 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Aug 31. After this action, KATZ A. AKIVA now owns 5,195,930 shares of Veris Residential Inc, valued at $198,881 using the latest closing price.

KATZ A. AKIVA, the Director of Veris Residential Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $18.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that KATZ A. AKIVA is holding 5,206,537 shares at $1,883,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.35 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veris Residential Inc stands at -17.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.86. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -3.09 for asset returns.

Based on Veris Residential Inc (VRE), the company’s capital structure generated 154.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.68. Total debt to assets is 48.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veris Residential Inc (VRE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.