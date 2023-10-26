An In-Depth Look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) Stock Performance

The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) has seen a -0.93% decrease in the past week, with a -15.10% drop in the past month, and a -35.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for NCLH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.22% for NCLH’s stock, with a -14.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCLH is 2.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) is $19.03, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for NCLH is 421.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.69% of that float. On October 26, 2023, NCLH’s average trading volume was 13.26M shares.

NCLH) stock’s latest price update

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.80relation to previous closing price of 13.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) concluded the recent trading session at $13.72, signifying a -1.65% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $25 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCLH Trading at -14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -18.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.25. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Farkas Daniel S, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $19.46 back on Jun 15. After this action, Farkas Daniel S now owns 244,261 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, valued at $739,366 using the latest closing price.

Ashby Faye L., the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, sale 15,811 shares at $19.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Ashby Faye L. is holding 174,619 shares at $307,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.49 for the present operating margin

-1.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stands at -46.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.24. Equity return is now at value -185.62, with -4.51 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 20,774.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.52. Total debt to assets is 76.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19,271.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.