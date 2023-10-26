Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.18% for EXTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.86% for EXTO’s stock, with a 22.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE: EXTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 359.38x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) by analysts is $4240.00, EXTO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of EXTO was 740.79K shares.

EXTO) stock’s latest price update

Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE: EXTO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 6.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-16 that France’s Casino will sell its stake in Colombia’s Almacenes Exito to El Salvador’s Grupo Calleja. This multinational supermarket deal excited investors in Almacenes stock today — for good reason.

EXTO Trading at 22.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +37.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTO rose by +1.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR saw 19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+22.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR stands at +0.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09. Equity return is now at value 0.21, with 0.08 for asset returns.

Based on Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 17.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.