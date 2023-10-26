Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that In the most recent trading session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $3.44, indicating a +1.78% shift from the previous trading day.

The 36-month beta value for ADMA is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADMA is $6.00, which is $2.83 above than the current price. The public float for ADMA is 215.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. The average trading volume of ADMA on October 26, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA stock saw a decrease of -4.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.70% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.15% for ADMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADMA Trading at -13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Adma Biologics Inc saw -18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Jerrold B, who purchase 130,000 shares at the price of $3.71 back on Aug 30. After this action, Grossman Jerrold B now owns 443,265 shares of Adma Biologics Inc, valued at $482,144 using the latest closing price.

KWON YOUNG, the Director of Adma Biologics Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that KWON YOUNG is holding 277,401 shares at $97,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.69 for the present operating margin

+22.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adma Biologics Inc stands at -42.77. The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.01. Equity return is now at value -30.85, with -12.59 for asset returns.

Based on Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 101.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.40. Total debt to assets is 44.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.