Abivax ADR (ABVX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Abivax ADR (ABVX) by analysts is $19.33, ABVX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ABVX was 1.39M shares.

Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX)’s stock price has increased by 4.12 compared to its previous closing price of 8.74. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that Both the calendar and the pipeline saw some movement this past week. Two large IPOs launched, one of which also priced, and two sizable deals submitted new filings. Eight IPOs submitted initial filings, led by three sizable names. Mach Natural Resources is currently the only IPO scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late.

ABVX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.59% for ABVX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.59% for the last 200 days.

ABVX Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.55% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABVX rose by +9.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Abivax ADR saw 9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABVX

The total capital return value is set at -86.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -126.57. Equity return is now at value -222.93, with -74.18 for asset returns.

Based on Abivax ADR (ABVX), the company’s capital structure generated 2,482.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.13. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,943.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abivax ADR (ABVX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.