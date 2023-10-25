YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is above average at 56.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) is $48.81, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for YETI is 86.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YETI on October 25, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

YETI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has increased by 6.28 when compared to last closing price of 40.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-19 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that it plans to report its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the market opens. YETI will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial 833-816-1399 (international callers, please dial 412-317-0492) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has experienced a 1.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.91% drop in the past month, and a 1.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for YETI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for YETI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $42 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YETI Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.50. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc saw 3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from McMullen Michael John, who sale 2,460 shares at the price of $48.08 back on Aug 30. After this action, McMullen Michael John now owns 36,949 shares of YETI Holdings Inc, valued at $118,277 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 12.22, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.