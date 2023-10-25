X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) has plunged by -5.62 when compared to previous closing price of 0.82, but the company has seen a -8.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the upcoming Cantor Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York City, from September 26-28, 2023.

The average price predicted for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) by analysts is $3.51, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for XFOR is 124.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.73% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of XFOR was 1.92M shares.

XFOR’s Market Performance

XFOR stock saw a decrease of -8.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -54.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.26% for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.75% for XFOR stock, with a simple moving average of -42.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XFOR Trading at -28.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -29.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR fell by -9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9136. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -22.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from DiBiase Mary, who sale 2,642 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Sep 08. After this action, DiBiase Mary now owns 147,894 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,300 using the latest closing price.

WYZGA MICHAEL S, the Director of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that WYZGA MICHAEL S is holding 76,667 shares at $29,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -267.24, with -102.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.