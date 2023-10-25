WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) is 10.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WT is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) is $7.96, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for WT is 128.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. On October 25, 2023, WT’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

WT) stock’s latest price update

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.21relation to previous closing price of 6.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

WT’s Market Performance

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) has experienced a -4.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.98% drop in the past month, and a -5.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for WT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.34% for WT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WT Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, WisdomTree, Inc. saw 22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WT starting from Ziemba Peter M, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ziemba Peter M now owns 988,082 shares of WisdomTree, Inc., valued at $352,065 using the latest closing price.

Ziemba Peter M, the Chief Administrative Officer of WisdomTree, Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ziemba Peter M is holding 1,038,082 shares at $345,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree, Inc. stands at +14.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on WisdomTree, Inc. (WT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.41. Total debt to assets is 31.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.