What Recent Market Trends Mean for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s (HOLI) Stock

In the past week, HOLI stock has gone down by -1.45%, with a monthly gain of 2.03% and a quarterly surge of 12.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.91% for HOLI stock, with a simple moving average of 9.24% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) is 11.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOLI is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) is $24.00, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for HOLI is 56.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On October 25, 2023, HOLI’s average trading volume was 300.72K shares.

HOLI) stock’s latest price update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.57 in relation to its previous close of 19.85. However, the company has experienced a -1.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-02 that Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI, +3.39% rose 0.8% toward a two-year high in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based provider of automation control systems said it formed a special committee to conduct a formal sale process.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on August 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HOLI Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.16. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd saw 17.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.29 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd stands at +13.76. Equity return is now at value 9.07, with 6.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.