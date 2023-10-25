Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has jumped by 4.48 compared to previous close of 99.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45.

The public float for WAB is 177.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of WAB was 752.38K shares.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB stock saw a decrease of 2.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.82% for WAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAB Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.46. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Hammersmith Alicia, who sale 2,378 shares at the price of $113.86 back on Aug 09. After this action, Hammersmith Alicia now owns 766 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $270,757 using the latest closing price.

NEUPAVER ALBERT J, the Director of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sale 12,295 shares at $118.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that NEUPAVER ALBERT J is holding 595,412 shares at $1,454,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Equity return is now at value 6.75, with 3.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.