Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) has dropped by -9.58 compared to previous close of 24.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.08 per share a year ago.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) by analysts is $28.00, which is $7.62 above the current market price. The public float for WASH is 16.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of WASH was 94.99K shares.

WASH’s Market Performance

WASH’s stock has seen a -15.29% decrease for the week, with a -16.55% drop in the past month and a -29.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.12% for WASH’s stock, with a -30.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WASH stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WASH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WASH in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $34 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WASH Trading at -17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WASH fell by -15.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.84. In addition, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. saw -52.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WASH starting from Noons Mary E., who sale 1 shares at the price of $26.94 back on Sep 11. After this action, Noons Mary E. now owns 14,761 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., valued at $21 using the latest closing price.

Howes Constance A, the Director of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., purchase 1,250 shares at $44.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Howes Constance A is holding 3,320 shares at $55,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. stands at +28.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 11.98, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH), the company’s capital structure generated 227.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.47. Total debt to assets is 15.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.