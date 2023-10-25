Wallbox N.V (WBX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that As a complement to the fast growing electric vehicle (EV) market, the EV charging market is also experiencing substantial growth. All of which should help fuel further upside for EV charging stocks.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WBX is 2.47.

The average price predicted by analysts for WBX is $4.96, which is $5.08 above the current price. The public float for WBX is 60.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBX on October 25, 2023 was 680.90K shares.

WBX’s Market Performance

WBX stock saw a decrease of -26.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.50% for Wallbox N.V (WBX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.27% for WBX’s stock, with a -52.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.25 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -30.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares sank -24.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -26.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1660. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -51.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wallbox N.V (WBX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.