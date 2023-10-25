Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Andretti Acquisition Corp’s (WNNR) Stock

In the past week, WNNR stock has gone up by 0.19%, with a monthly gain of 0.28% and a quarterly surge of 1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.14% for Andretti Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for WNNR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.32% for the last 200 days.

Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WNNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 77.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WNNR is 23.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of WNNR was 92.91K shares.

WNNR) stock’s latest price update

Andretti Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WNNR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.05relation to previous closing price of 10.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WNNR Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNNR rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Andretti Acquisition Corp saw 4.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WNNR

The total capital return value is set at -1.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 1.73, with 1.66 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Andretti Acquisition Corp (WNNR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.