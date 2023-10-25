Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Twilio Inc (TWLO) by analysts is $68.19, which is $14.57 above the current market price. The public float for TWLO is 171.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.60% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TWLO was 2.86M shares.

The stock price of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has jumped by 2.15 compared to previous close of 52.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an invaluable tool for investors seeking an edge in today’s data-driven markets. By analyzing vast amounts of data and identifying patterns and insights that humans cannot, AI empowers investors to make smarter decisions about which stocks to buy, sell, or hold.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO’s stock has fallen by -7.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.37% and a quarterly drop of -12.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Twilio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.29% for TWLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $67 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.38. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Viggiano Aidan, who sale 3,147 shares at the price of $55.67 back on Oct 05. After this action, Viggiano Aidan now owns 181,709 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $175,193 using the latest closing price.

DONIO ELENA A., the President, Data & Applications of Twilio Inc, sale 2,597 shares at $55.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that DONIO ELENA A. is holding 416,283 shares at $144,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -11.72, with -9.85 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.