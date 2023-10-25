TrueBlue Inc (TBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TrueBlue Inc (NYSE: TBI) has plunged by -21.67 when compared to previous closing price of 13.66, but the company has seen a -27.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Derrek Gafford – EVP & CFO Taryn Owen – President & CEO Conference Call Participants Jeffrey Silber – BMO Capital Markets Kartik Mehta – Northcoast Research Marc Riddick – Sidoti Mark Marcon – Baird Operator Greetings, and welcome to TrueBlue Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

The 36-month beta value for TBI is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for TBI is $16.67, which is $5.97 above than the current price. The public float for TBI is 29.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of TBI on October 25, 2023 was 231.29K shares.

TBI’s Market Performance

TBI stock saw a decrease of -27.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for TrueBlue Inc (TBI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.92% for TBI stock, with a simple moving average of -36.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TBI Trading at -27.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -23.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBI fell by -27.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.48. In addition, TrueBlue Inc saw -45.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBI starting from Schweihs Carl, who sale 5,750 shares at the price of $18.15 back on Jun 08. After this action, Schweihs Carl now owns 48,729 shares of TrueBlue Inc, valued at $104,362 using the latest closing price.

Fitzsimmons-Willis Kristy A., the EVP; President – PeopleReady of TrueBlue Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $17.11 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Fitzsimmons-Willis Kristy A. is holding 42,549 shares at $34,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+25.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueBlue Inc stands at +2.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.37. Equity return is now at value -0.97, with -0.48 for asset returns.

Based on TrueBlue Inc (TBI), the company’s capital structure generated 12.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.19. Total debt to assets is 6.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, TrueBlue Inc (TBI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.