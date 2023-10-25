Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 12.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that There’s no doubt that America is aging. The numbers do not lie.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) is 25.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MODG is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) is $26.36, which is $13.44 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 142.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.79% of that float. On October 25, 2023, MODG’s average trading volume was 2.63M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

MODG’s stock has seen a -7.18% decrease for the week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month and a -34.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for MODG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at -14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.35. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -34.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from BREWER OLIVER G III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.21 back on Aug 25. After this action, BREWER OLIVER G III now owns 847,556 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $162,100 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON ERIK J, the Director of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $16.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that ANDERSON ERIK J is holding 822,959 shares at $165,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.