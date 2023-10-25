The Volatility of Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s (NTLA) Stock: A -9.94% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has gone down by -9.94% for the week, with a -22.16% drop in the past month and a -38.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.62% for NTLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.14% for NTLA’s stock, with a -34.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTLA is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) is $82.96, which is $57.78 above the current market price. The public float for NTLA is 86.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.36% of that float. On October 25, 2023, NTLA’s average trading volume was 839.34K shares.

NTLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) has decreased by -5.48 when compared to last closing price of 26.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Intellia’s (NTLA) in-vivo CRISPR-based gene-edited therapy candidate NTLA-2001 holds potential. Other pipeline candidates are in early-stage development and progressing well.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $66 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTLA Trading at -25.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -20.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA fell by -9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.99. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc saw -27.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Bhanji Muna, who sale 265 shares at the price of $42.33 back on Jul 31. After this action, Bhanji Muna now owns 12,261 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,217 using the latest closing price.

Bhanji Muna, the Director of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,867 shares at $39.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Bhanji Muna is holding 12,526 shares at $73,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-879.04 for the present operating margin

+85.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc stands at -909.78. The total capital return value is set at -36.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.63. Equity return is now at value -45.68, with -37.26 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.57. Total debt to assets is 8.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.