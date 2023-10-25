The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AMLX) Stock

The stock of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has gone down by -5.09% for the week, with a -9.29% drop in the past month and a -25.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.69% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.26% for AMLX stock, with a simple moving average of -36.33% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMLX is -0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) is $47.20, which is $30.42 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 49.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.83% of that float. On October 25, 2023, AMLX’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) has surged by 3.22 when compared to previous closing price of 16.45, but the company has seen a -5.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-13 that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares fell Friday after its ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) drug was denied marketing authorization by European Union regulators for the second time. The repeat rebuff comes after Amylyx asked in June for a formal re-examination of the original denial adopted by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMLX Trading at -12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -54.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Mazzariello Gina, who sale 6,164 shares at the price of $20.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Mazzariello Gina now owns 49,083 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $128,686 using the latest closing price.

FRATES JAMES M, the Chief Financial Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 32,500 shares at $26.94 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FRATES JAMES M is holding 55,676 shares at $875,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -25.14, with -21.45 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.