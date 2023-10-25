The 6.48% Simple Moving Average of SharkNinja Inc.’s (SN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for SN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.47% for SN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SharkNinja Inc. (SN) is $59.50, which is $18.5 above the current market price. The public float for SN is 57.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SN on October 25, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

SN) stock’s latest price update

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.71 in comparison to its previous close of 40.71, however, the company has experienced a -4.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-19 that NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 will be released on Thursday, November 9, 2023 before market open. The Company will host a live earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. The link to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sharkninja.com. Those interested in.

SN Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN fell by -5.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.60. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.