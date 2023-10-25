The 1.41% Simple Moving Average of Mobilicom Limited ADR’s (MOB) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) has gone down by -10.00% for the week, with a 20.47% rise in the past month and a -25.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.27% for MOB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.48% for MOB’s stock, with a 1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for MOB is at 2.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for MOB is $0.02, which is -$1.51 below the current market price. MOB currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for MOB on October 25, 2023 was 533.18K shares.

MOB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ: MOB) has dropped by -8.93 compared to previous close of 1.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB ) stock is on the move Tuesday without any news concerning the cybersecurity company this morning. Mobilicom hasn’t made any new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or put out any press releases that would be behind today’s rally.

MOB Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +22.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOB fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5670. In addition, Mobilicom Limited ADR saw 57.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-270.62 for the present operating margin

+35.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobilicom Limited ADR stands at -14.67. The total capital return value is set at -56.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.16. Equity return is now at value -7.07, with -5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.