TFI International Inc (TFII) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII)'s stock price has gone decline by -8.49 in comparison to its previous close of 116.67, however, the company has experienced a -13.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TFII is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TFII is $143.36, which is $41.38 above the current market price. The public float for TFII is 81.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for TFII on October 25, 2023 was 299.22K shares.

TFII’s Market Performance

The stock of TFI International Inc (TFII) has seen a -13.91% decrease in the past week, with a -18.93% drop in the past month, and a -16.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for TFII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.80% for TFII’s stock, with a -9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TFII Trading at -16.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFII fell by -13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.86. In addition, TFI International Inc saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TFII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.61 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for TFI International Inc stands at +9.34. The total capital return value is set at 22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.92. Equity return is now at value 21.29, with 9.12 for asset returns.

Based on TFI International Inc (TFII), the company’s capital structure generated 70.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.24. Total debt to assets is 31.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TFI International Inc (TFII) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.