Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)’s stock price has increased by 0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 74.97. However, the company has seen a -6.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that RTX’s third-quarter adjusted sales of $18,952 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,709 million by 1.3%.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is above average at 17.25x. The 36-month beta value for TXT is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TXT is $86.33, which is $11.3 above than the current price. The public float for TXT is 196.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of TXT on October 25, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

TXT’s Market Performance

The stock of Textron Inc. (TXT) has seen a -6.07% decrease in the past week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month, and a 9.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for TXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.59% for TXT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $73 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXT Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.68. In addition, Textron Inc. saw 5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from CLARK R KERRY, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $75.33 back on Aug 22. After this action, CLARK R KERRY now owns 13,870 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $376,645 using the latest closing price.

DONNELLY SCOTT C, the Chairman, President & CEO of Textron Inc., sale 222,319 shares at $73.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that DONNELLY SCOTT C is holding 683,136 shares at $16,307,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 13.08, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Textron Inc. (TXT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.