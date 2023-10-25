Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) by analysts is $16.36, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for TAK is 3.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TAK was 2.06M shares.

TAK) stock’s latest price update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.41 in relation to its previous close of 14.52. However, the company has experienced a -2.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that High yields may seem attractive, however, homework can go a long way. Takeda’s Phase 3 ADMIRE CD II study & Phase 3 EXCLAIM-2 trial both failed to meet key endpoints, thus impacting the company’s FY23 outlook. When the company reports Q2 earnings on October 26, don’t be surprised if FY23 forecasts are revised downward.

TAK’s Market Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has seen a -2.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.70% decline in the past month and a -5.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.86% for TAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.59% for TAK’s stock, with a -8.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAK Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.05. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR saw -6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

+57.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stands at +7.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 4.61, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK), the company’s capital structure generated 76.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.35. Total debt to assets is 34.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.