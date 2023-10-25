SunCar Technology Group Inc (SDA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SunCar Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SDA is -0.39.

The public float for SDA is 13.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDA on October 25, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

SDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SunCar Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDA) has surged by 1.51 when compared to previous closing price of 11.20, but the company has seen a 6.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that Shares of China-based auto insurance intermediation service provider SunCar Technology (NASDAQ: SDA ) are moving up modestly today. Earlier this morning, the company announced a one-year intermediation service agreement with Nio (NYSE: NIO ), a popular electric vehicle (EV) maker in China.

SDA’s Market Performance

SDA’s stock has risen by 6.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.11% and a quarterly drop of -24.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.43% for SunCar Technology Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.67% for SDA’s stock, with a -8.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDA Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDA rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, SunCar Technology Group Inc saw 9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDA

Equity return is now at value 4.15, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SunCar Technology Group Inc (SDA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.