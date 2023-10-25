Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SF is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SF is $70.20, which is $14.26 above the current price. The public float for SF is 102.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SF on October 25, 2023 was 595.94K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

SF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has dropped by -4.30 compared to previous close of 58.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-25 that Stifel Financial Corp shares fell 5% to $55.88 in early Wednesday trading after the independent investment bank and financial services company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60, falling far short of the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.29. Stifel’s bottom-line results, however, were impacted by non-recurring legal costs of $0.58 a share related to the industry review by the US Securities and Exchange Commission of off-channel communications.

SF’s Market Performance

SF’s stock has fallen by -4.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.30% and a quarterly drop of -10.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Stifel Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.73% for SF’s stock, with a -8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SF Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SF fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.14. In addition, Stifel Financial Corp. saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SF starting from REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K, who sale 15,377 shares at the price of $62.40 back on Aug 18. After this action, REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K now owns 42,225 shares of Stifel Financial Corp., valued at $959,525 using the latest closing price.

REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K, the CEO of Stifel Bank & Trust of Stifel Financial Corp., sale 9,623 shares at $62.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K is holding 0 shares at $600,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.98 for the present operating margin

+94.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stifel Financial Corp. stands at +14.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 11.84, with 1.68 for asset returns.

Based on Stifel Financial Corp. (SF), the company’s capital structure generated 41.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.28. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.