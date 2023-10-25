Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has jumped by 2.82 compared to previous close of 42.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SFM is $36.08, which is -$7.68 below the current market price. The public float for SFM is 101.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.63% of that float. The average trading volume for SFM on October 25, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM’s stock has seen a 1.39% increase for the week, with a 3.80% rise in the past month and a 12.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for SFM’s stock, with a 21.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $42 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFM Trading at 7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.74. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc saw 35.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Molloy Lawrence, who sale 71,242 shares at the price of $40.30 back on Sep 21. After this action, Molloy Lawrence now owns 117,202 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, valued at $2,870,960 using the latest closing price.

Hilgendorf Stacy W., the VP, Controller of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, sale 6,626 shares at $39.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Hilgendorf Stacy W. is holding 11,474 shares at $264,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 24.35, with 8.21 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.