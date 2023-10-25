Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLDP is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLDP is $3.88, which is $2.48 above the current price. The public float for SLDP is 124.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLDP on October 25, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

SLDP) stock’s latest price update

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.19 in relation to its previous close of 1.37. However, the company has experienced a -20.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that There is a famous Chichewa proverb that says; “M’mera mpoyamba.” It’s literally translated as “catch them young.

SLDP’s Market Performance

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has experienced a -20.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.84% drop in the past month, and a -45.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for SLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.70% for SLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -44.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLDP Trading at -29.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -25.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -20.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7640. In addition, Solid Power Inc saw -44.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from ANDERSON ERIK J, who sale 1,901 shares at the price of $2.10 back on May 25. After this action, ANDERSON ERIK J now owns 693,900 shares of Solid Power Inc, valued at $3,992 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, the Director of Solid Power Inc, purchase 214,500 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH is holding 300,005 shares at $626,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-501.48 for the present operating margin

+18.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solid Power Inc stands at -81.05. The total capital return value is set at -10.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value -8.09, with -7.59 for asset returns.

Based on Solid Power Inc (SLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 1.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.