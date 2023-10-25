Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM): A Technical Analysis

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) is $81.92, which is $31.21 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQM on October 25, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has dropped by -1.97 in relation to previous closing price of 51.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that The lithium battery market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by increased demand for clean energy and transportation. In fact, the global battery market is predicted to reach $406.1 billion by 2023, but that has not stopped certain macro developments from dampening lithium prices.

SQM’s Market Performance

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has experienced a -8.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.81% drop in the past month, and a -29.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for SQM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.44% for SQM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $59 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQM Trading at -14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.19. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw -36.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 84.77, with 35.54 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.