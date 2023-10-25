SiriusPoint Ltd’s (SPNT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SPNT stock has gone down by -0.69%, with a monthly gain of 0.80% and a quarterly surge of 6.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for SiriusPoint Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for SPNT’s stock, with a 13.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) by analysts is $13.00, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for SPNT is 89.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SPNT was 498.23K shares.

SPNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) has jumped by 2.22 compared to previous close of 9.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that We first revisit our recommendation of SiriusPoint preferred stock from May of this year. Although SPNT-B has been a big winner for us since May, it is still the most undervalued among “qualified” BB+ rated preferred stocks plus it has a massive reset rate. At the current 5-year treasury note yield, the reset yield on SPNT-B will be 12% and it trades below par.

SPNT Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd saw 71.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from TAN WEI HAN, who purchase 17,054 shares at the price of $8.92 back on Jun 23. After this action, TAN WEI HAN now owns 18,596 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd, valued at $152,132 using the latest closing price.

TAN WEI HAN, the Director of SiriusPoint Ltd, purchase 1,542 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TAN WEI HAN is holding 1,542 shares at $13,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd stands at -15.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.47. Equity return is now at value 3.81, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.