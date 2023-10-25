Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) by analysts is $42.20, which is $7.4 above the current market price. The public float for SMPL is 89.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SMPL was 565.74K shares.

SMPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) has surged by 6.88 when compared to previous closing price of 32.56, but the company has seen a 5.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-24 that Simply Good Foods Co shares climbed 7% to $34.72 in midday trading on Tuesday after the nutritional foods and snacking products provider reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45, up from $0.36 a year ago and better than the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.44. The company’s revenue for the period rose 17% year-over-year to $320.42 million, which also edged past expectations.

SMPL’s Market Performance

SMPL’s stock has risen by 5.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.40% and a quarterly drop of -9.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Simply Good Foods Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.48% for SMPL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMPL Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.62. In addition, Simply Good Foods Co saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Ratzan Brian K., who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $37.78 back on Jul 24. After this action, Ratzan Brian K. now owns 2,372,557 shares of Simply Good Foods Co, valued at $11,334,360 using the latest closing price.

Short Jill M., the Chief Customer Officer of Simply Good Foods Co, sale 5,410 shares at $37.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Short Jill M. is holding 33,188 shares at $202,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.40 for the present operating margin

+36.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simply Good Foods Co stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.08. Equity return is now at value 8.88, with 6.33 for asset returns.

Based on Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.99. Total debt to assets is 21.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.