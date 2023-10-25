Should You Invest in PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) Now?

PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PRG is at 2.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRG is $41.61, which is $11.48 above the current market price. The public float for PRG is 45.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume for PRG on October 25, 2023 was 373.48K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PRG) stock’s latest price update

PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG)’s stock price has plunge by 5.84relation to previous closing price of 28.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that PROG Holdings (PRG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago.

PRG’s Market Performance

PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) has seen a 0.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.01% decline in the past month and a -27.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for PRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.55% for PRG’s stock, with a 2.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRG stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PRG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRG in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $34 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRG Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRG rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.54. In addition, PROG Holdings Inc saw 78.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRG starting from Thomas Eugene Vin IV, who purchase 618 shares at the price of $15.95 back on Oct 31. After this action, Thomas Eugene Vin IV now owns 34,351 shares of PROG Holdings Inc, valued at $9,857 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+31.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROG Holdings Inc stands at +3.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return is now at value 23.88, with 9.28 for asset returns.

Based on PROG Holdings Inc (PRG), the company’s capital structure generated 107.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.76. Total debt to assets is 41.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.