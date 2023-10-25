Should You Invest in LendingClub Corp (LC) Now?

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LC is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LC is $10.94, which is $5.84 above the current market price. The public float for LC is 104.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for LC on October 25, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

LC) stock’s latest price update

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.12 in relation to its previous close of 5.32. However, the company has experienced a -5.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-12 that LendingClub is laying off 172 employees — about 14% of its workforce — to reduce costs and navigate the “challenging macroenvironment.” The move will result in savings of about $30 million to $35 million compared to the second quarter, the digital marketplace bank said in a Thursday (Oct. 12) press release.

LC’s Market Performance

LendingClub Corp (LC) has experienced a -5.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.13% drop in the past month, and a -36.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for LC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.86% for LC’s stock, with a -36.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13.50 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LC Trading at -18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -15.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, LendingClub Corp saw -42.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Cutler Stephen M, who purchase 7,407 shares at the price of $6.75 back on May 09. After this action, Cutler Stephen M now owns 14,806 shares of LendingClub Corp, valued at $49,997 using the latest closing price.

Cutler Stephen M, the Director of LendingClub Corp, purchase 7,250 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Cutler Stephen M is holding 7,399 shares at $49,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.88 for the present operating margin

+91.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corp stands at +22.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.11. Equity return is now at value 7.93, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Based on LendingClub Corp (LC), the company’s capital structure generated 17.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.13. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -122.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LendingClub Corp (LC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.