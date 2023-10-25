Should You Invest in BioVie Inc (BIVI) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for BIVI is $11.50, which is $8.29 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 13.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.89% of that float. The average trading volume for BIVI on October 25, 2023 was 202.21K shares.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.18 compared to its previous closing price of 3.35. However, the company has seen a 1.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that INTA, NU, ENLV, VCEL and BIVI have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 19, 2023.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI’s stock has risen by 1.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.07% and a quarterly drop of -30.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.27% for BioVie Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.37% for BIVI stock, with a simple moving average of -42.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, BioVie Inc saw -58.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who sale 8,560 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 75,680 shares of BioVie Inc, valued at $26,108 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc, sale 10,805 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 16,789 shares at $37,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -528.70, with -182.02 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioVie Inc (BIVI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.