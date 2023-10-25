Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has gone down by -10.06% for the week, with a -14.81% drop in the past month and a -29.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.79% for FOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.54% for FOUR’s stock, with a -25.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FOUR is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FOUR is $78.32, which is $31.81 above the current market price. The public float for FOUR is 55.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.03% of that float. The average trading volume for FOUR on October 25, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

FOUR) stock’s latest price update

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.26 in comparison to its previous close of 49.62, however, the company has experienced a -10.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Investors interested in stocks from the Financial Transaction Services sector have probably already heard of Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $75 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FOUR Trading at -15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.18. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc saw -16.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Disman Nancy, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $65.12 back on Aug 08. After this action, Disman Nancy now owns 301,170 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc, valued at $130,240 using the latest closing price.

Lauber David Taylor sale 10,000 shares at $66.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Lauber David Taylor is holding 212,192 shares at $663,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+18.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift4 Payments Inc stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return is now at value 41.56, with 4.59 for asset returns.

Based on Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR), the company’s capital structure generated 508.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.56. Total debt to assets is 68.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 506.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.