SES AI Corporation (SES) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SES is 2.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SES is $4.00, which is $2.02 above the current price. The public float for SES is 159.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SES on October 25, 2023 was 556.53K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

SES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has decreased by -8.33 when compared to last closing price of 2.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry participants like Carrier Global CARR, SES AI SES and Bel Fuse BELFB are benefiting from higher spending on advanced technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Continuing investments in data center, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts.

SES’s Market Performance

SES’s stock has fallen by -21.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly drop of -29.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.36% for SES AI Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.42% for SES’s stock, with a -20.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -21.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -37.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 10,910 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Oct 17. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,532,166 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $27,366 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 11,280 shares at $2.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,543,076 shares at $24,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -15.95, with -14.39 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.