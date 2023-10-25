Repligen Corp. (RGEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN)’s stock price has plunge by -8.14relation to previous closing price of 139.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that Webcast and Conference Call to Be Held Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast and Conference Call to Be Held Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

The price-to-earnings ratio for Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) is above average at 53.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Repligen Corp. (RGEN) is $194.08, which is $65.68 above the current market price. The public float for RGEN is 51.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGEN on October 25, 2023 was 519.87K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN stock saw a decrease of -9.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Repligen Corp. (RGEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.43% for RGEN’s stock, with a -22.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $185 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RGEN Trading at -19.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -21.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.08. In addition, Repligen Corp. saw -24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from DAWES KAREN A, who sale 850 shares at the price of $171.38 back on Aug 29. After this action, DAWES KAREN A now owns 83,741 shares of Repligen Corp., valued at $145,673 using the latest closing price.

Madaus Martin D, the Director of Repligen Corp., purchase 500 shares at $156.18 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Madaus Martin D is holding 1,611 shares at $78,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.60 for the present operating margin

+53.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corp. stands at +23.20. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 7.31, with 5.53 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corp. (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Repligen Corp. (RGEN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.