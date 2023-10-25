Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PEV is 0.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PEV is 3.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% of that float. On October 25, 2023, PEV’s average trading volume was 175.65K shares.

PEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ: PEV) has dropped by -8.66 compared to previous close of 1.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ: PEV ) stock is on the move Monday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced plans for an asset acquisition. A press release from Phoenix Motor notes that the company is preparing for a potential EV asset acquisition that it has submitted an Indication of Interest for.

PEV’s Market Performance

Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) has experienced a -18.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 101.39% rise in the past month, and a 65.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.82% for PEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.83% for PEV’s stock, with a 34.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PEV Trading at 36.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.63%, as shares surge +101.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEV fell by -18.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2611. In addition, Phoenix Motor Inc saw 9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEV starting from EdisonFuture, Inc., who sale 12,000,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Sep 26. After this action, EdisonFuture, Inc. now owns 5,500,000 shares of Phoenix Motor Inc, valued at $12,240,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.70 for the present operating margin

+18.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix Motor Inc stands at -293.42. The total capital return value is set at -96.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.36. Equity return is now at value -39.54, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV), the company’s capital structure generated 33.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.00. Total debt to assets is 20.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.