Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s (PPBI) Stock: A -11.95% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has gone down by -14.33% for the week, with a -13.78% drop in the past month and a -25.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.29% for PPBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.95% for PPBI’s stock, with a -22.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) by analysts is $26.14, which is $8.03 above the current market price. The public float for PPBI is 93.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On October 25, 2023, the average trading volume of PPBI was 451.57K shares.

PPBI) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.97 in relation to previous closing price of 20.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.77 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PPBI Trading at -14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI fell by -14.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.25. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. saw -40.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from Karr Michael S, who sale 12,848 shares at the price of $20.53 back on May 23. After this action, Karr Michael S now owns 30,439 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., valued at $263,769 using the latest closing price.

Scott Sherri V., the Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $18.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Scott Sherri V. is holding 20,440 shares at $29,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. stands at +32.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI), the company’s capital structure generated 49.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.18. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.