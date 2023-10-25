Owens Corning (OC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)’s stock price has plunge by -8.40relation to previous closing price of 123.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Owens Corning (OC) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.57 per share a year ago.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OC is $157.64, which is $44.65 above the current market price. The public float for OC is 89.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume for OC on October 25, 2023 was 792.21K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

The stock of Owens Corning (OC) has seen a -8.54% decrease in the past week, with a -15.65% drop in the past month, and a -18.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for OC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.29% for OC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $143 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at -16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.14. In addition, Owens Corning saw 32.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Fister Todd W, who sale 5,375 shares at the price of $136.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Fister Todd W now owns 26,067 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $732,236 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS W HOWARD, the Director of Owens Corning, sale 1,033 shares at $141.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that MORRIS W HOWARD is holding 40,889 shares at $146,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 27.67, with 12.27 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owens Corning (OC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.